Russia says Ukraine made ‘mass attempts’ to break through Bakhmut defenses

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday said that Ukrainian forces made “mass attempts” to break through its defenses in the city of Bakhmut over the past 24 hours, Russian news agencies reported.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“All attacks by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been repelled. There have been no breakthroughs of the Russian troops’ defenses,” Interfax quoted Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.

Separately, the defense ministry said it carried out long-range strikes on the Ukrainian city of Ternopil, targeting “units of Ukraine’s armed forces and ammunition storage sites.”

Read more:

Ukraine says its troops are advancing in two directions in Bakhmut suburbs