Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
An aerial view shows smoke rising in the front line town of Bakhmut, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine in this screengrab obtained from a video released on April 22, 2023 by 93rd Mechanized Brigade ‘Kholodnyi Yar.’ (Reuters)
An aerial view shows smoke rising in the front line town of Bakhmut, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Donetsk region, Ukraine in this screengrab obtained from a video released on April 22, 2023 by 93rd Mechanized Brigade ‘Kholodnyi Yar.’ (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says Ukraine made ‘mass attempts’ to break through Bakhmut defenses

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Russia’s Defense Ministry on Sunday said that Ukrainian forces made “mass attempts” to break through its defenses in the city of Bakhmut over the past 24 hours, Russian news agencies reported.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

“All attacks by units of the Ukrainian Armed Forces have been repelled. There have been no breakthroughs of the Russian troops’ defenses,” Interfax quoted Defense Ministry spokesman Igor Konashenkov as saying.

Separately, the defense ministry said it carried out long-range strikes on the Ukrainian city of Ternopil, targeting “units of Ukraine’s armed forces and ammunition storage sites.”

Read more:

Ukraine says its troops are advancing in two directions in Bakhmut suburbs

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size