Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech after signing the election decision in Ankara, Turkey March 10, 2023. (Reuters)
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan makes a speech after signing the election decision in Ankara, Turkey March 10, 2023. (File photo: Reuters)

Turkey’s initial vote results show Erdogan leading ahead of opposition’s Kilicdaroglu

Tuqa Khalid, Al Arabiya English
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Initial results from Turkey's presidential election showed Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead with 54.63 percent of votes compared to opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu with 39.40 percent, state news agency TRT World reported on Sunday.

The results were based on approximately 20.54 percent of the votes counted so far. The elections had a voter of turnout of 88.23 percent.

Advertisement

Developing.

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size