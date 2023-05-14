Turkey’s initial vote results show Erdogan leading ahead of opposition’s Kilicdaroglu

Initial results from Turkey's presidential election showed Recep Tayyip Erdogan ahead with 54.63 percent of votes compared to opposition rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu with 39.40 percent, state news agency TRT World reported on Sunday.

The results were based on approximately 20.54 percent of the votes counted so far. The elections had a voter of turnout of 88.23 percent.

Developing.