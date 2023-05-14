Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian soldiers stay next to a captured Russian army serviceman, according to them, on positions recently gained in an offensive, as Russia's attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Ukrainian soldiers stay next to a captured Russian army serviceman, according to them, on positions recently gained in an offensive, as Russia’s attack on Ukraine continues, near the frontline city of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 11, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine says its forces captured over ‘ten enemy positions’ in Bakhmut

AFP, Kyiv
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Kyiv said Sunday that Ukrainian forces had captured more than ten Russian positions on the outskirts of the frontline city of Bakhmut in eastern Ukraine.

“Today our units have captured more than ten enemy positions in the northern and southern outskirts of Bakhmut,” Deputy Defense Minister Ganna Malyar said on social media.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“Enemy soldiers of various units have been captured,” she said.

“Anyone who knows the real situation and is there now understands the gravity of what is happening,” Malyar added.

She said that “fierce” fighting continued in Bakhmut, located in the eastern region of Donetsk, and that Russians were trying to advance and destroying “everything” on their way.

The Russian mercenary group Wagner has been leading the assault for Bakhmut, and its chief Yevgeny Prigozhin has accused some regular Russian troops of abandoning their positions.

After months of stalemate, Kyiv has been preparing to retake ground in the eastern regions of Donetsk and Lugansk, as well as in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions in the south.

Read more:

Ukraine troops, Western arms targeted in strikes: Russia

Russia says two of its military commanders killed near Ukraine’s Bakhmut

Russia says Ukraine made ‘mass attempts’ to break through Bakhmut defenses​​​​​​​

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size