Ukraine troops, Western arms targeted in strikes: Russia

Moscow said Sunday that Russian forces had struck Western arm depots and Ukrainian troops in the western city of Ternopil and the eastern town of Petropavlivka.

Russia’s armed forces “delivered a strike with high-precision long-range air and sea-based weapons at the points of deployment of the Ukrainian armed forces,” the defense ministry said in a statement.

“Places of storage of ammunition, weapons and military equipment received from Western countries” were also struck, it said, adding that “all” targets had been hit.

Russia targeted Ternopil as Ukraine’s Eurovision act Tvorchi, who hail from the western town, performed in Liverpool on Saturday night.

“Our hometown... was bombed by Russia while we sang on the Eurovision stage about our steel hearts, indomitability and will,” Tvorchi posted, dedicating their performance to “all cities of Ukraine that are shelled every day.”

