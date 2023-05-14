Theme
This handout photograph taken and released by Ukrainian Presidential press-service on March 24, 2023, shows the President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing a speech during a ceremony of the 9th anniversary of the National Guard of Ukraine and the graduation of the officers of the National Academy of Ukraine, in Kyiv. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy lands in Berlin for talks

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced his arrival in Berlin for an official visit Sunday, having flown out of Rome after meetings with Pope Francis and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni.

“Already in Berlin,” he wrote on Twitter. “Weapons. Powerful package. Air defense. Reconstruction. EU. NATO. Security.”

The German government is preparing a 2.7 billion-euro arms delivery for Ukraine, it announced on Saturday.

The package is expected to include 30 Leopard 1 tanks, armored vehicles, drones, air defense systems, missiles and ammunition.

Zelenskyy’s schedule for Germany has not yet been officially confirmed but, according to local media reports, he is expected to meet in the morning with Chancellor Olaf Scholz and German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

He may also head to the western German city of Aachen, which this year is awarding him and the Ukrainian people the Charlemagne Prize -- an honor awarded for efforts to foster European unity.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki are due to attend the ceremony in Aachen.

