Advance in Bakhmut is first success, city’s defense continues: Ukraine top commander
The defense of Bakhmut continues and recent days have shown that Ukraine can move forward and counter the Russian forces there, the commander of Ukrainian ground forces Colonel general Oleksandr Syrskyi said on Monday.
“The advance of our troops along the Bakhmut direction - that is the first successful offensive operation in the city’s defense,” Syrskyi, was quoted as saying on Ukraine’s Media Military Centre Telegram messaging platform.
“The last few days have shown that we can move forward and destroy the enemy even in such extremely difficult conditions ... The operation to defend Bakhmut continues. All necessary decisions for the defense have been made.”
