A building that is suspected of being used as a secret police station in Chinatown for the purpose of repressing dissidents living in the United States on behalf of the Chinese government stands in lower Manhattan on April 18, 2023 in New York City. (Getty Images via AFP)
A building that is suspected of being used as a secret police station in Chinatown. (File photo: AFP)

China jails 78-year-old US citizen on espionage charges

AFP, Beijing 
China has sentenced a 78-year-old US citizen to life in prison for espionage, a court statement said Monday.

John Shing-wan Leung, an American passport holder and Hong Kong permanent resident, “was found guilty of espionage, sentenced to life imprisonment, deprived of political rights for life”, said the statement from the Intermediate People’s Court in the eastern city of Suzhou.

Suzhou authorities “took compulsory measures according to the law” against 78-year-old Leung in April 2021, it said, without specifying when exactly he was taken into custody.

No further details were provided on the charges.

