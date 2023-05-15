France to support Ukraine with additional light tanks, armored cars

France on Monday announced dozens more light tanks and armored vehicles for Ukraine’s army, together with training for the soldiers using them.



In their joint statement, French President Emmanuel Macron and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also called for fresh sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine.



“In the coming weeks, France will train and equip several battalions with tens of armored vehicles and light tanks including AMX-10RC,” said the statement.



Paris would also focus its efforts “in supporting Ukraine’s air defense capacities in order to defend its population against Russian strikes.”



“Ukraine and France agree on the need to increase collective pressure on Russia through further sanctions to weaken Russia’s ability to continue its illegal war of aggression.”



Their announcement came after Zelenskyy flew into France late Sunday and joined Macron for a dinner at the Elysee Palace.



“Paris. With each visit, Ukraine’s defense and offensive capabilities are expanding,” Zelenskyy tweeted as he flew to the Villacoublay airbase.



“The ties with Europe are getting stronger, and the pressure on Russia is growing.”



