China’s special Ukraine envoy to visit Warsaw following trip to Kyiv
China’s special Ukraine envoy Li Hui will visit Warsaw on Friday following his two-day trip to Kyiv, Poland’s ministry of foreign affairs said on Tuesday.
“That will be the case,” spokesman for the ministry Lukasz Jasina told AFP, confirming earlier reports in Polish media and adding that the envoy will meet a Polish deputy foreign minister in Warsaw.
Beijing had announced Li’s visit last week, saying that apart from Ukraine and Poland he would also visit Russia, France and Germany.
China said the aim of the tour was to “communicate with all parties on the political settlement of the Ukrainian crisis.”
China, which has close ties with Russia, has tried to position itself as a mediator in the war in Ukraine.
