A boy waves a national flag as he celebrates after Russia’s retreat from Kherson, in central Kherson, Ukraine, on November 13, 2022. (Reuters)
Head of Ukraine’s Supreme Court detained over alleged bribery: Prosecutor

Reuters, Kyiv
The head of Ukraine’s Supreme Court has been detained over an alleged bribery scheme, a prosecutor from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor’s Office (SAPO) said on Tuesday.

The prosecutor did not name the official detained, but told a briefing that he was the head of the Supreme Court and had not yet been served with a formal “notice of suspicion.”

The Supreme Court is headed by Chief Justice Vsevolod Kniaziev, who could not be reached for comment.

The National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) and SAPO announced on Monday that they had “exposed large-scale corruption” at the court, and shared a photograph of piles of dollars neatly lined up on a sofa.

“You see that we are showing through real cases, real deeds, what our priority is: it’s top corruption, it’s criminal organization at the highest levels of power,” NABU director Semen Kryvonos told Tuesday’s briefing.

