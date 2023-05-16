Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Dust envelopes New Delhi, India, on May, 16.Photographer: Altaf Qadri/AP Photos
Dust envelopes New Delhi, India, on May, 16. (AP)

Delhi swept by dust storm, air quality reaches hazardous levels

Bloomberg
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A dust storm swept through Delhi on Tuesday, sending air pollution to hazardous levels and cutting visibility in the Indian capital.

Dust storms are created when fast-moving winds kick up dirt and debris into the air, which can make it difficult to see through or breath in. They become particularly dangerous over roadways and can obstruct a driver’s vision.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The local weather office predicted dust storms over the capital and some neighboring states. Delhi topped the global ranking of most polluted cities with an air quality index of 973 as of 11:30 a.m. local time, according to website IQAir, far above the ‘hazardous’ threshold of 300.

Scorching heat is also set to take over much of India this week. Heat waves are likely in parts of coastal Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal Tuesday, and in some areas of Odisha May 16-17. Maximum temperatures hit 46C (114.8F) in some regions earlier this month, the national weather office said.

Read more:

Blistering heat wave continues to grip Asia in warning for the world

Thailand air pollution leads millions to seek medical help

Air pollution linked to increased dementia risk, Harvard study finds

Advertisement
Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size