Pakistan Army vows action on mobs attacking its property following Imran’s arrest
Pakistan’s army said “restraint will no longer be exercised on groups attacking military installations,” vowing to take legal action against those who damaged property after former premier Imran Khan’s dramatic arrest last week.
“The Armed Forces are well aware of the planners, instigators, abettors, and perpetrators of these attacks and attempts to create distortions in this regard are absolutely futile,” the military said in a statement late on Monday without naming anyone.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
“Those involved in these heinous crimes against the military installations and personal/equipment will be brought to justice through trials under relevant laws of Pakistan including Pakistan Army Act and Official Secret Act.”
The military’s sharp reaction marks another escalation in an ongoing showdown between Pakistan’s most powerful institution and Khan, who was arrested by an anti-graft agency and later released by the Supreme Court. His detention sparked widespread anger among his supporters and some groups breached the military headquarters while others set fire to a military commander’s official residence.
At least eight people were killed and scores more arrested, including close aides and political associates of Khan.
The increasingly public defiance against the military signals a shift in attitudes in Pakistan which has been directly ruled by the army for almost half of its history since its creation in 1947. Most prime ministers have depended on the institution’s support to stay in power, including Khan himself, but his ties worsened during his time in power.
Khan attempted to control military promotions, opposing the army chief at the time in an incident that sowed the seeds for his ouster in April last year. He accused the army of conspiring with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and the US to oust him, which all three denied. But his campaign to turn public opinion against the military continued.
No direct reference was made to Khan in Monday’s statement but in the days leading to his arrest by paramilitary troops, the army criticized him for accusing the institution of being behind at least two assassination attempts, including a shooting incident in November. The military has consistently denied the allegations.
Khan’s party denied its supporters vandalized army property.
“We also believe that those involved in terrorism against the state must be punished but it is very important that they should be correctly identified,” Shafqat Mahmood, a senior leader in Khan’s Tehreek-e-Insaf party said by phone. “There were people in the crowd who were not our supporters. Clearly they were outsiders.”
Read more:
Pakistan govt supporters to stage rare sit-in, protest release of ex-PM Imran Khan
Video: Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrested
Former PM Imran Khan’s party calls on supporters to ‘shut down Pakistan’
-
Pakistan court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan’s wife in graft case: LawyerA Pakistani court in the eastern city of Lahore granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife in a graft case until May 23, a lawyer in ... World News
-
Pakistan govt supporters to stage rare sit-in, protest release of ex-PM Imran KhanConvoys of buses and vehicles filled with Pakistani pro-government supporters are flooding the main road leading to the country’s capital on Monday to ... World News
-
No change in Pakistan’s external financing requirements for bailout: IMFPakistan’s external financing requirements have not been changed in talks with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) over bailout funds, the IMF ... World News
-
Pakistan’s Shahbaz Sharif orders those involved in violence tracked down and arrestedPakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered authorities on Saturday toidentify and arrest all those involved in violent acts after former Prime ... World News
-
Pakistani ex-PM Imran Khan appears in Islamabad court as supporters clash with policeFormer Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at an Islamabad court on Friday under heavy security cover as his supporters clashed with the ... World News
-
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter inaccessible in Pakistan, witnesses sayFacebook, YouTube and Twitter were inaccessible in Pakistan on Saturday after having been temporarily restored late on Friday, Reuters witnesses ... World News
-
Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders release of former Prime Minister Imran KhanPakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose arrest earlier this week sparked a wave of ... World News
-
Former Pakistan PM Imran Khan’s party leaders arrestedPakistani authorities arrested a senior leader of former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s party on Thursday as the government deployed the army to help end ... World News
-
Nearly 1,000 supporters of Pakistan’s former PM Imran Khan arrested in PunjabNearly 1,000 people have been arrested in Pakistan’s Punjab, the country’s most populous province, since protests erupted after the arrest of former ... World News
-
Pakistani court rules ex-PM Imran Khan can be held for 8 daysFormer Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan can be held for eight days, a court ruled Wednesday, a day after the popular opposition leader was dragged ... World News
-
Islamabad gears for protests by supporters of Pakistan ex-PM Imran KhanSupporters of Imran Khan were planning to march to Islamabad on Wednesday where the former Pakistan prime minister is in custody in a corruption case, ... World News
-
Former PM Imran Khan’s party calls on supporters to ‘shut down Pakistan’The party of Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), called on supporters to “shut down Pakistan” over his arrest ... World News
-
Video: Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan arrestedPakistan’s anti-corruption agency arrested former Prime Minister Imran Khan at Islamabad High Court on Tuesday, threatening fresh turmoil in the ... World News