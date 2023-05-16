Police in Italy find $800 mln of cocaine stashed inside banana crates

Police in southern Italy said on Tuesday they had seized 2,700 kg of highly pure cocaine hidden in two refrigerated containers containing bananas that had been shipped from Ecuador.

The haul found in the Calabrian port of Gioia Tauro would have been worth more than $880 million (€800 million), Italy’s Guardia di Finanza police said in a statement.

The shipment had come from Guayaquil in Ecuador and its final destination was Armenia, via the Black Sea port of Batumi in Georgia.

The drugs were discovered in the 12-metre (40-foot) containers thanks to specialized scanners, helped by a sniffer dog named Joel, the police added.

Police said they had found a further 600 kg (1,320 pounds) of cocaine in the last few days in fruit containers from Ecuador being shipped through Gioia Tauro. These consignments had been destined for other parts of Italy, Croatia, Greece and Georgia, they added.

Calabria is home to the ‘Ndrangheta, which has supplanted Sicily's Cosa Nostra as Italy’s most powerful mafia organization and plays a central role in the drugs trade.



