Moscow denies Kyiv downed hypersonic missiles

Moscow on Tuesday denied that Kyiv’s air defenses had downed six Kinzhal hypersonic missiles during an overnight barrage.

“Russia has not launched as many Kinzhals as (Ukraine) says it has shot down”, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu told the Ria Novosti state news agency.

Earlier Tuesday, Ukraine said it had shot down six of the missiles, a key weapon for Russian which has intensified its long-range strikes.

“Another incredible success for the Ukrainian air force,” Defense Minister Oleksiy Reznikov said.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky told the Council of Europe via videoconference that “100 percent” of Russian missiles fired at Ukrainian territory overnight Monday to Tuesday had been intercepted.

The Kinzhal (Dagger) missile is one of the weapons touted as “invincible” by Russian President Vladimir Putin, as their speed allows them to defy most air defense systems.

Ukraine said it shot down a Russian missile for the first time in early May, using a powerful US Patriot anti-aircraft system delivered to Kyiv in April.

