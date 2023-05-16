Theme
Firefighters work at a site of a vehicle parking area damaged by remains of Russian missiles, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine, on May 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says destroyed US-built Patriot defense system in Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Russia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday that it had destroyed a US-built Patriot surface-to-air missile defense system with a hypersonic Kinzhal missile in an overnight strike on Ukraine, the Zvezda military news outlet reported.

It quoted the ministry as saying the overnight strikes had also been aimed at Ukrainian fighting units and ammunition storage sites.

Ukraine said earlier that it had shot down 18 Russian missiles overnight, including an entire volley of six Kinzhals.

