Russia says destroyed US-built Patriot defense system in Ukraine
Russia’s defense ministry said on Tuesday that it had destroyed a US-built Patriot surface-to-air missile defense system with a hypersonic Kinzhal missile in an overnight strike on Ukraine, the Zvezda military news outlet reported.
It quoted the ministry as saying the overnight strikes had also been aimed at Ukrainian fighting units and ammunition storage sites.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Ukraine said earlier that it had shot down 18 Russian missiles overnight, including an entire volley of six Kinzhals.
Read more:
Russia’s oil exports reach post Ukraine invasion high
Russia says shot down British Storm Shadow missile fired by Ukraine
Advance in Bakhmut is first success, city’s defense continues: Ukraine top commander