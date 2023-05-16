Theme
A Spanish flag flutters in the air as the capital of Spain is seen from the observatory deck of Madrid’s city hall on August 7, 2013. (Reuters)
Two killed in explosion in northern Spain, reports say

Reuters, Madrid
Two people have been killed in an explosion in the town of Orio in northern Spain, EFE news agency reported on Tuesday, citing the Basque regional security department.

It did not provide further details, and security officials were not immediately available for comment.

Local newspaper Diario Vasco said authorities were investigating the incident as possible gender violence.

Orio is a fishing town of around 6,000 people near the border with France.

