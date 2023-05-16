US charges Chinese national with providing weapons materials to Iran

The United States has charged a Chinese national with violating US sanctions by providing to Iran materials used to produce ballistic missiles, federal prosecutors in Manhattan said on Tuesday.

Xiangjiang Qiao works at Sinotech Dalian Carbon and Graphite Manufacturing Corporation, a China-based company which the US Treasury Department placed on a sanctions list in 2014 for helping Iran buy parts to produce ballistic missiles. Sanctions bar companies from using the US financial system.

Advertisement

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Qiao between 2019 and 2022 helped supply Iran with isostatic graphite, an ultra-fine grain used to make rocket nozzles, and set up a bank account in the name of a front company to receive $15,000 in transfers from a US bank in connection with the transactions, prosecutors said.

Qiao, 39, is in China and has not been arrested, prosecutors said. He faces charges including sanctions evasion, bank fraud and money laundering.

Read more:

Iran, Russia expanding their ‘unprecedented’ defense partnership: White House

Pentagon sending reinforcements to Gulf after Iran threats: Officials

China’s envoy Li Hui due to start visit to Ukraine, Russia