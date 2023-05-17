Bank accounts of Finland’s embassies in Russia have been frozen: Ministry

The bank accounts of Finland’s embassies in Russia have been frozen, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.



A ministry spokesperson told Reuters the bank accounts of both Finland’s Moscow embassy and its Saint Petersburg consulate were not functioning.



For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.



Russia’s central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.



Read more:

Zelenskyy says Ukraine knows it cannot join NATO while fighting Russia

Advertisement

Black Sea grain deal: Last ship to leave Ukrainian port as deal’s fate unknown

China warns embassies over ‘politicized propaganda’ displays related to Ukraine flags