Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Flags of European Union and Finland fly outside the Finnish embassy in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2018. (Reuters)
Flags of the European Union and Finland fly outside the Finnish embassy in Moscow, Russia, on March 29, 2018. (Reuters)

Bank accounts of Finland’s embassies in Russia have been frozen: Ministry

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The bank accounts of Finland’s embassies in Russia have been frozen, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Wednesday.

A ministry spokesperson told Reuters the bank accounts of both Finland’s Moscow embassy and its Saint Petersburg consulate were not functioning.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Russia’s central bank did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Read more:

Zelenskyy says Ukraine knows it cannot join NATO while fighting Russia

Advertisement

Black Sea grain deal: Last ship to leave Ukrainian port as deal’s fate unknown

China warns embassies over ‘politicized propaganda’ displays related to Ukraine flags

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank Interview with Chairman of the Saudi National Bank
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size