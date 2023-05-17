Biden adviser Sullivan has faith in Secret Service after reported home break-in

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, asked on Wednesday about a recent break-in at his home, said he had “total faith” in the Secret Service.

The Secret Service on Tuesday said it was investigating a security incident at the site of “protectee” but did not name Sullivan. The Washington Post this week reported that an intruder entered Sullivan’s home last month without being detected by Secret Service agents guarding his home.

Sullivan declined to comment on the incident, but said he had “total faith” in the Secret Service.

