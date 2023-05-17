Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
U.S. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks to the news media about the situation in Ukraine during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 11, 2022. REUTERS/Leah Millis
U.S. White House National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan speaks to the news media about the situation in Ukraine during a daily press briefing at the White House in Washington, U.S., February 11, 2022. (Reuters)

Biden adviser Sullivan has faith in Secret Service after reported home break-in

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan, asked on Wednesday about a recent break-in at his home, said he had “total faith” in the Secret Service.

The Secret Service on Tuesday said it was investigating a security incident at the site of “protectee” but did not name Sullivan. The Washington Post this week reported that an intruder entered Sullivan’s home last month without being detected by Secret Service agents guarding his home.

Advertisement

Sullivan declined to comment on the incident, but said he had “total faith” in the Secret Service.

For all the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Biden’s top security advisor met China’s chief diplomat in Vienna: White House

Biden says ‘confident’ in reaching deal to avert debt default

US Supreme Court declines to block Illinois assault weapons ban

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size