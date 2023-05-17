Imran Khan summoned before Pakistan’s anti-graft agency again in land corruption case
Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan has been summoned to ap-pear before the country’s anti-graft agency on Thursday, days af-ter its efforts to detain him were overturned in the courts.
The National Accountability Bureau sent a call-up notice to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party leader on Tuesday asking him to cooperate with its investigation into a land graft case, according to media reports.
Pakistan’s top court ordered Khan’s release last week, calling the nature of his arrest illegal, and the Islamabad High Court later granted him bail in the case.
The former cricket star’s fate is far from certain even as he’s seeking preemptive bail in the dozens of other cases he faces.
Khan’s detention last week sparked violent clashes between his supporters and security forces that left at least eight people dead and scores more arrested, including close aides and political associates of the PTI leader.
Ex-Pakistan PM Khan’s party blames intelligence agencies for violent clashesFormer prime minister Imran Khan’s Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party accused intelligence agencies on Tuesday of being responsible for shootings and ... World News
Pakistan Army vows action on mobs attacking property following Imran Khan’s arrestPakistan’s army said “restraint will no longer be exercised on groups attacking military installations,” vowing to take legal action against those who ... World News
Pakistan court grants bail to ex-PM Imran Khan’s wife in graft case: LawyerA Pakistani court in the eastern city of Lahore granted bail to former Prime Minister Imran Khan’s wife in a graft case until May 23, a lawyer in ... World News
Pakistan govt supporters to stage rare sit-in, protest release of ex-PM Imran KhanConvoys of buses and vehicles filled with Pakistani pro-government supporters are flooding the main road leading to the country’s capital on Monday to ... World News
Pakistan’s Shahbaz Sharif orders those involved in violence tracked down and arrestedPakistan’s Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif ordered authorities on Saturday toidentify and arrest all those involved in violent acts after former Prime ... World News
Pakistani ex-PM Imran Khan appears in Islamabad court as supporters clash with policeFormer Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan arrived at an Islamabad court on Friday under heavy security cover as his supporters clashed with the ... World News
Facebook, YouTube, Twitter inaccessible in Pakistan, witnesses sayFacebook, YouTube and Twitter were inaccessible in Pakistan on Saturday after having been temporarily restored late on Friday, Reuters witnesses ... World News
Pakistan’s Supreme Court orders release of former Prime Minister Imran KhanPakistan’s Supreme Court on Thursday ordered the release of former Prime Minister Imran Khan, whose arrest earlier this week sparked a wave of ... World News