Imran Khan summoned before Pakistan’s anti-graft agency again in land corruption case

Pakistan’s former premier Imran Khan has been summoned to ap-pear before the country’s anti-graft agency on Thursday, days af-ter its efforts to detain him were overturned in the courts.

The National Accountability Bureau sent a call-up notice to the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf party leader on Tuesday asking him to cooperate with its investigation into a land graft case, according to media reports.

Pakistan’s top court ordered Khan’s release last week, calling the nature of his arrest illegal, and the Islamabad High Court later granted him bail in the case.

The former cricket star’s fate is far from certain even as he’s seeking preemptive bail in the dozens of other cases he faces.

Khan’s detention last week sparked violent clashes between his supporters and security forces that left at least eight people dead and scores more arrested, including close aides and political associates of the PTI leader.

