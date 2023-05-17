New Zealand police say hostel fire which killed six is being treated as ‘suspicious’

New Zealand police said Wednesday a hostel blaze that killed at least six people in the capital was “suspicious”, revealing there was a separate couch fire two hours earlier inside the building.

“As part of our enquiries, we will be seeking to confirm any link between that couch fire and the subsequent fatal fire,” police inspector and acting district commander Dion Bennett said in a statement.

