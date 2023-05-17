Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Fire and emergency crews work at the scene of a fire at the Loafers Lodge, in Wellington, New Zealand May 16, 2023. (Reuters)
Fire and emergency crews work at the scene of a fire at the Loafers Lodge, in Wellington, New Zealand May 16, 2023. (Reuters)

New Zealand police say hostel fire which killed six is being treated as ‘suspicious’

AFP, Wellington
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

New Zealand police said Wednesday a hostel blaze that killed at least six people in the capital was “suspicious”, revealing there was a separate couch fire two hours earlier inside the building.

“As part of our enquiries, we will be seeking to confirm any link between that couch fire and the subsequent fatal fire,” police inspector and acting district commander Dion Bennett said in a statement.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Read more:

Six dead in New Zealand hostel fire, more missing

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size