Pakistan’s Imran Khan says police surrounded his house, arrest imminent
Pakistan’s former Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said police had surrounded his house and that his arrest was imminent.
Khan was arrested last week by the anti-graft agency in a corruption case before a court granted him bail. His arrest had sparked violent protests across the nation, killing at least eight.
