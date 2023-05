Shell reports ‘operational upset’ at unit in Singapore complex

A unit at Shell’s Pulau Bukom refinery and petrochemical complex in Singapore experienced an “operational upset” on Tuesday, a company spokesperson said.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Advertisement

The incident took place at about 10.15 pm local time (1415 GMT) on Tuesday and resulted in flaring, Shell said in a statement on Wednesday.

Shell declined to name the unit and the impact on its production for commercial reasons.

The issue had occurred at the company’s cracker, people familiar with the matter said, adding that the unit is running at a reduced rate after the incident.

Shell operates a refinery and 1 million ton per year cracker on Pulau Bukom, a small island in the Southeast Asian city-state and home to the company’s only energy and chemicals park in Asia.

Read more:

Russia’s oil exports reach post Ukraine invasion high

Iraq did not get reply from Turkey on restarting northern oil export: Minister

Iraq finalizes deal to resume Kurdish crude exports to Turkey