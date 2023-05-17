South Korea signs $130 mln aid package with Ukrainian minister
South Korea signed an agreement with Ukraine on Wednesday on its plan to provide a $130 million financial aid package, a day after the visiting first lady of the war-hit country asked for military assistance.
South Korea’s finance ministry said Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, in Seoul to attend a conference, signed the agreement on the package, which will consist of donations and aid loans.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
South Korea, a major producer of artillery shells, has said it was not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, citing its relations with Russia.
But Yoon said in an interview with Reuters last month his government might not “insist only on humanitarian or financial support” if civilians in Ukraine come under a large-scale attack or because of a “situation the international community cannot condone”.
Read more:
Ukraine’s first lady seeks more support for Kyiv in meeting with S.Korea’s president
-
NATO chief asks South Korea to boost military support for UkraineNATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg asked South Korea on Monday to “step up” military support for Ukraine, suggesting it reconsider its policy of ... World News
-
South Korea’s Yoon opens door for possible military aid to UkraineSouth Korea might extend its support for Ukraine beyond humanitarian and economic aid if it comes under a large-scale civilian attack, President Yoon ... World News
-
Russia cautions South Korea against sending weapons to UkraineRussia on Wednesday warned South Korea against sending weapons to Ukraine after Seoul opened the door to possible military aid to Kyiv in the event of ... World News