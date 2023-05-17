Theme
This handout photo taken on May 16, 2023 and released by the South Korean Presidential Office via Yonhap shows South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol (R) shaking hands with Ukraine’s First Lady Olena Zelenska (L) at the presidential office in Seoul. (AFP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

South Korea signs $130 mln aid package with Ukrainian minister

Reuters
Published: Updated:
South Korea signed an agreement with Ukraine on Wednesday on its plan to provide a $130 million financial aid package, a day after the visiting first lady of the war-hit country asked for military assistance.

South Korea’s finance ministry said Minister Choo Kyung-ho and Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, in Seoul to attend a conference, signed the agreement on the package, which will consist of donations and aid loans.

South Korea, a major producer of artillery shells, has said it was not providing lethal weapons to Ukraine, citing its relations with Russia.

But Yoon said in an interview with Reuters last month his government might not “insist only on humanitarian or financial support” if civilians in Ukraine come under a large-scale attack or because of a “situation the international community cannot condone”.


