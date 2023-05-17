US-supplied Patriot air defense still in service, Ukraine says after Russian claims
Ukraine said on Wednesday that a US-supplied Patriot air defense system continued to operate in Ukraine, after Moscow claimed it had struck the powerful weapon.
“Don’t worry, all is fine with the Patriot,” air force spokesman Yury Ignat told AFP.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
He declined to say if the sophisticated system had been damaged.
“The Patriot is in service,” Ignat added. “All is well.”
Kyiv received the first shipments of the American-made Patriot surface-to-air missile system in April.
CNN reported, citing a US official, that a US-made Patriot air defense system was likely damaged as a result of a Russian missile attack early Tuesday.
The Russian defense ministry said Tuesday that its forces had struck the Patriot system in Kyiv with a Kinzhal hypersonic missile.
Kyiv announced Ukraine’s air defense shot down six of Russia’s hypersonic missiles, but Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu rejected that claim.
Russian President Vladimir Putin, who unveiled the Kinzhal in 2018, has termed it “an ideal weapon” that is extremely difficult to intercept.
Read more:
Russia says destroyed US-built Patriot defense system in Ukraine
US volunteer fighter killed in Ukraine: Wagner chief
Moscow denies Kyiv downed hypersonic missiles
-
Can Ukraine use Patriot defense systems to wipe out Russian hypersonic missiles?Ukraine said on Tuesday that it downed six Russian hypersonic Kinzhal missiles in a single night, in what would be a major setback for Moscow’s ... World News
-
Ukraine and Russia face off in June at World Court over flight MH17Ukraine and Russia will face off before the United Nations’ top court on June 6, when judges will hear Ukraine’s claim that Moscow violated a UN ... World News
-
Ukraine slams Georgia for resuming Russia flightsUkraine criticized Georgia on Tuesday for allowing Russia to resume direct flights to the ex-Soviet Caucasus country, as Western nations seek to ... World News