‘Clear the way’ for F-16s to get to Ukraine: Top Republican senator

The most senior Republican senator on Thursday called on the Biden administration to help with the transfer of F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine.

Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell was referring to reports this week that Europe is preparing to give US-made fighter jets to Kyiv ahead of an expected counteroffensive.

“This week, some of America’s closest European allies have continued preparations to equip Ukraine with new weapons ahead of a planned counteroffensive, including long-range cruise missiles and American-made fighter aircraft that would require authorization from the United States,” McConnell said from the Senate floor on Thursday.

US President Joe Biden is currently in Japan to participate in the G-7 summit, and McConnell called on the president to “clear the way” for transferring F-16s.

“As President Biden meets in Japan with our strongest economic partners, I hope he will build on the West’s support for Ukraine by clearing the way for the transfer of F-16s, long-range fires, and cluster munitions that will help Ukraine win,” McConnell said.

He said Ukraine’s partners need to “move at the speed of relevance” to approve the transfer of requested weapons and munitions to help reclaim Ukrainian territory captured by Russian forces.

Despite providing and pledging billions of dollars of economic and military aid to Ukraine, Washington has not agreed to supply fighter jets to Ukraine.

But European countries, including the UK, have expressed interest and intent in transferring US-made F-16s.

US officials familiar with the discussions said they would not stand in the way of training on or transferring European countries’ F-16s.

