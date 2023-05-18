Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Maryinka, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, Monday, May 8, 2023. (AP Photo/Libkos)
Ukrainian soldiers fire a cannon near Maryinka, an eastern city where fierce battles against Russian forces have been taking place, in the Donetsk region, Ukraine, on May 8, 2023. (AP)
Russia Ukraine conflict

African delegation will visit Moscow to present initiative to end conflict in Ukraine

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

The Kremlin said on Thursday that a delegation from African countries hoping to present an initiative to end the conflict in Ukraine would visit Moscow.

Several countries have offered to broker peace between Russia and Ukraine, including China, whose special envoy began touring Europe this week in a bid to promote Beijing’s plan.

Details of the African plan have not been publicly revealed, but South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has said both Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Russia’s Vladimir Putin have agreed to meet African leaders.

For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

“A group of countries will indeed send a delegation, which will also be in Moscow,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters, adding the exact dates were yet to be agreed.

“We have already said that we are ready to listen with great attention to any proposals that will contribute to resolving the situation in Ukraine,” he said.

Read more:

US won’t sanction South Africa over Russia weapons row, Godongwana says

Advertisement

South Africa’s ruling party wants country to quit ICC: President

South African military commander in Moscow for talks: Russian media

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size