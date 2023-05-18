Armenia’s PM agrees to meet president of historic rival Azerbaijan in Moscow
Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday said he had agreed to a Russian proposal to hold talks in Moscow next week with the president of historic rival Azerbaijan.
“We received a proposal from Russia to hold a trilateral meeting at the highest level under the mediation of the president of Russia on May 25. We have accepted that proposal,” Pashinyan told his cabinet meeting in Yerevan.
