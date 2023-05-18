Theme
FILE - Russian military vehicles roll along a road towards the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh, Friday, Nov. 13, 2020. The United Nations' highest court ordered Azerbaijan on Wednesday, Feb. 22, 2023, to remove a roadblock from the only road between Armenia and the ethnic Armenian Nagorno-Karabakh region in Azerbaijan that has further fueled tensions between the two countries. (AP Photo/Sergei Grit, File)
Russian military vehicles roll along a road toward the separatist region of Nagorno-Karabakh. (File photo: AP)

Armenia’s PM agrees to meet president of historic rival Azerbaijan in Moscow

Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan on Thursday said he had agreed to a Russian proposal to hold talks in Moscow next week with the president of historic rival Azerbaijan.

“We received a proposal from Russia to hold a trilateral meeting at the highest level under the mediation of the president of Russia on May 25. We have accepted that proposal,” Pashinyan told his cabinet meeting in Yerevan.

