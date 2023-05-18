Theme
People lay flowers at the Tsitsernakaberd Armenian Genocide Memorial in Yerevan on April 24, 2023, to mark the 108th anniversary of World War I-era mass killings. (AFP)
Armenia says soldier died after Azeri shelling attack: Interfax

Reuters
An Armenian soldier died on Wednesday after shelling by forces from neighboring Azerbaijan, Interfax news agency said, the latest in a long series of recent clashes between the two former Soviet states.

Interfax cited the Armenian defense ministry as saying shells hit the village of Sotk, close to the border. Azerbaijan dismissed the Armenian accusation as “a complete lie,” the agency said.

The two nations have fought two wars in 30 years over Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave in Azerbaijan with a mainly ethnic Armenian population. Both sides regularly accuse each other of mounting attacks.

International efforts to broker a lasting peace have so far had little effect. Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev are due to meet on June 1 at a development conference in Moldova.

