Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, cries as she, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022.
Britain's Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, cries as she, Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Queen Camilla and King Charles attend the state funeral and burial of Britain's Queen Elizabeth, in London, Britain, September 19, 2022. (Reuters)

British government spent 162 million pounds on Queen Elizabeth funeral

Reuters
British government departments spent a total of $204 million (£161.7 million) on Queen Elizabeth’s state funeral and related events, the Treasury said on Thursday.

The queen’s funeral on September 19 was preceded by a period of national mourning which included a lying-in-state at London’s Westminster Hall to give members of the general public a chance to bid goodbye to their longest-reigning monarch in person.

Before being moved to London, the coffin also lay at rest in Edinburgh cathedral.

