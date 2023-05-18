Railway traffic between Simferopol and Sevastopol suspended after train derails
Rail traffic has been suspended between Simferopol, capital of the Crimean Peninsula, and the city of Sevastopol, after a freight train carrying grain derailed, the region’s Russian-installed leader said on Thursday.
The derailment was caused by “interference by outsiders,” Crimean railways said in a statement.
For the latest headlines, follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
In a statement posted on Telegram, Sergei Aksyonov said that wagons loaded with grain had derailed and no one was injured.
Earlier, the Baza Telegram channel, which has links to Russian security services, had reported an explosion on a railway line in the region, which was annexed by Russia in 2014.
On Wednesday, Russia renewed the Black Sea grain deal, a Turkish-brokered accord which facilitates agricultural exports from Russia and Ukraine on the Black Sea.
Read more:
Russia’s Black Sea Fleet beefs up defenses amid flurry of Ukrainian drone strikes
More than 10 Ukrainian drones launched on Crimea, Russia says
Veteran Russian journalist killed by stray bullet at Crimea base
-
US-supplied Patriot air defense still in service, Ukraine says after Russian claimsUkraine said on Wednesday that a US-supplied Patriot air defense system continued to operate in Ukraine, after Moscow claimed it had struck the ... World News
-
Ukraine and Russia face off in June at World Court over flight MH17Ukraine and Russia will face off before the United Nations’ top court on June 6, when judges will hear Ukraine’s claim that Moscow violated a UN ... World News
-
Russia’s oil exports reach post Ukraine invasion highRussia’s oil exports rose in April to the highest level since its invasion of Ukraine, boosting revenues by $1.7 billion despite Western sanctions, ... World News