Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents to request asylum in El Paso, Texas, U.S., near a Venezuelan migrant camp, as seen from Ciudad Juarez, Mexico November 17, 2022. (Reuters)
Asylum-seeking migrants from Venezuela cross the Rio Bravo river to turn themselves in to US Border Patrol agents to request asylum in El Paso, Texas. (File photo: Reuters)

Eight-year-old girl dies in US border patrol custody in Texas

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

An eight-year-old girl died on Wednesday in the custody of the US Border Patrol in Harlingen, Texas, US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) said.

The child died at a local hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the agency’s station in Harlingen, the CPB said in a press release on Wednesday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The agency said it was conducting an investigation into the death of the girl, who was in custody with her parents at the station when the medical emergency occurred.

Her name and country of origin were not released.

Read more:

Fifty migrants kidnapped from Mexican bus

US warns against crossing Mexico border illegally as Title 42 ends

US border crossings drop by half since Title 42 policy ended: Security chief

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Also Read
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size