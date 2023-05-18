Eight-year-old girl dies in US border patrol custody in Texas

An eight-year-old girl died on Wednesday in the custody of the US Border Patrol in Harlingen, Texas, US Customs and Border Protection (CPB) said.

The child died at a local hospital after experiencing a medical emergency at the agency’s station in Harlingen, the CPB said in a press release on Wednesday.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

The agency said it was conducting an investigation into the death of the girl, who was in custody with her parents at the station when the medical emergency occurred.

Her name and country of origin were not released.

Read more:

Fifty migrants kidnapped from Mexican bus

US warns against crossing Mexico border illegally as Title 42 ends

US border crossings drop by half since Title 42 policy ended: Security chief