Injured Ukrainian soldiers to be treated at Japanese military hospital, lawmaker says
Japan is set to receive injured Ukrainian soldiers at a Tokyo hospital run by its military, a senior member of Japan’s ruling coalition said on Thursday, Tokyo’s latest support measure following Russia’s invasion.
It would be the first time the Self-Defense Force Central Hospital has treated foreign soldiers, the lawmaker told Reuters, requesting anonymity because the deal is not yet public.
Details will be decided at a meeting between Japanese Defense Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Ukrainian ambassador to Japan Sergiy Korsunsky later on Thursday, but costs will likely be shouldered mostly by the Japanese side, the lawmaker said.
