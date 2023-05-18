Moldova wants EU membership ‘as soon as possible’ due to Russian threat

Moldova wants EU membership “as soon as possible” as protection against the threat from Russia and hopes for a decision to start negotiations “in the next months,” President Maia Sandu told AFP in an interview.



The small nation of 2.6 million people, nestled between EU neighbor Romania and war-ravaged Ukraine, will on June 1 hold its first major summit of wider Europe, bringing leaders of all 27 EU countries with 20 neighbors of the bloc.



Moldova to close airspace for June 1 European leaders summit

