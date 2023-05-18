Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
The wreckage of a small airplane that crashed with Brazilian country singer Marilia Mendonca, 26, is seen near a waterfall area in Piedade de Caratinga, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, November 5, 2021. REUTERS/Washington Alves
The wreckage of a small airplane that crashed with Brazilian country singer Marilia Mendonca, 26, is seen near a waterfall area in Piedade de Caratinga, state of Minas Gerais, Brazil, November 5, 2021. (Reuters)

Pilot killed as plane crashes, bursts into flames in South Florida

The Associated Press
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

A pilot died after a small banner-towing plane crashed and burst into flames Wednesday afternoon in South Florida, officials said.

The single-engine Piper PA-25-235 went down next to the parking lot of a Hollywood shopping center, the Sun Sentinel reported. The plane had departed from the nearby North Perry Airport in Pembroke Pines, airport officials said. Hollywood is about 20 miles (32 kilometers) north of Miami.

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Hollywood police said the plane caught fire when it hit the ground, and firefighters responded to the scene within several minutes to put it out.

The National Transportation Safety Board said the deceased pilot, who officials didn’t immediately name, was the plane’s sole occupant. No injuries were reported to anyone on the ground.

NTSB investigators will arrive at the scene on Thursday, and the plane will be transported to an off-site facility to be investigated, officials said. The Federal Aviation Administration will assist in the investigation.

Read more:

YouTuber who staged plane crash faces up to 20 years in jail, say US officials

Engineers wanted to ground Boeing 737 Max after crash, FAA overruled request: Report

Russian fighter jet crashes in northern Murmansk region

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size