A man walks along a street near the embassy of Finland in Moscow, Russia March 29, 2018. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia says freezing Finland’s bank accounts was in retaliation to unfriendly acts

Reuters
Published: Updated:
The Kremlin said on Thursday that a decision to freeze the bank accounts of Finnish embassies and consulates in Russia was a response to what it called the unfriendly acts of “the collective West,” including Finland.

Officials from Finland and Denmark said on Wednesday that the diplomatic bank accounts of both countries in Russia had been frozen, prompting their embassies to make payments in cash.

