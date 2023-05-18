Russia says freezing Finland’s bank accounts was in retaliation to unfriendly acts
The Kremlin said on Thursday that a decision to freeze the bank accounts of Finnish embassies and consulates in Russia was a response to what it called the unfriendly acts of “the collective West,” including Finland.
Officials from Finland and Denmark said on Wednesday that the diplomatic bank accounts of both countries in Russia had been frozen, prompting their embassies to make payments in cash.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
NATO to rewrite to Cold War scenario with first major defense plans in decades