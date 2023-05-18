UK’s Sunak set to sign accord on defense cooperation with Japan

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak is set to sign a historic “Hiroshima Accord” on Thursday when he meets with Japan’s Prime Minister Fumio Kishida ahead of a G7 meeting, to step up defense cooperation with Japan, according to a statement from the UK government.

As part of the accord, the countries will also announce the launch of a “semiconductors partnership” to strengthen chip supply chain in an increasingly competitive market, the statement said. “The Hiroshima Accord will see us step up cooperation between our armed forces, grow our economies together and develop our world-leading science and technology expertise,” Sunak said.

On Thursday, Sunak will visit a naval base and confirm new UK-Japan defense cooperation, the statement said, adding that the partnership includes doubling UK troop numbers in upcoming joint exercises.

Last week, Reuters reported that Washington and the European Union would also pledge joint action to tackle concerns focused on China about non-market practices and coordinate export controls on semiconductors and other goods at a meeting this month.

At the G7 summit, the Prime Minister will again push for more assistance for Ukraine as it prepares for escalating military action against Russia.

