The 76th Cannes Film Festival - Cannes, France, on May 16, 2023. A view shows beaches on the Croisette and the Palace festival on the day of the opening ceremony of the film festival. (Reuters)
Police inspect suspicious package near Cannes festival, rule out danger

AFP
Published: Updated:
A brief moment of drama broke out on a rain-drenched day at the Cannes Film Festival on Friday, as police investigated a suspicious package near the red carpet that turned out to be a tourist’s lost bag.

It was a “bag forgotten by a tourist,” said police official Philippe Loos, after police cordoned off a wide area around the main screening venue of the world’s leading film festival.

Around a thousand police and security guards are in place for the festival which has been held under a heightened security alert ever since a wave of terror attacks in France in the 2010s.

