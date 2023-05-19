Theme
FILE - Karim Ahmed Khan, International Criminal Court chief prosecutor, speaks during a news conference at the Ministry of Justice in the Khartoum, Sudan, on Aug. 12, 2021. Khan sought Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022 to reopen his investigation into allegations of torture and extrajudicial killings committed by security forces under President Nicolas Maduro’s rule. (AP Photo/Marwan Ali, File)
Russia issues arrest warrant for ICC judge: Media

Reuters, Moscow
Russia has issued an arrest warrant for the International Criminal Court (ICC) head judge who in March issued an arrest warrant for President Vladimir Putin on war crimes charges, Russian media reported on Friday.

The British judge, Karim Ahmed Khan, was added to the Interior Ministry’s wanted list, Russia media said, citing the ministry’s database.

Moscow opened cases against Ahmed Khan and three other ICC judges on March 20, days after the order for Putin’s arrest.

The ICC warrant orders the arrest of Putin and Russia’s ombudsman for children’s rights, Maria Lvova-Belova, for war crimes charges relating to the abduction of Ukrainian children.

Russia and Putin deny any war crimes during the invasion of Ukraine, saying they are victims of Western aggression and lies.

