Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Ukrainian service member fires a DShK machine gun during military drills at a training ground, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine April 28, 2023. REUTERS/Stringer
A Ukrainian service member fires a DShK machine gun during military drills at a training ground, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in Zaporizhzhia region, Ukraine, on April 28, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Russia’s defense minister inspects troops fighting in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size