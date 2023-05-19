Russia’s defense minister inspects troops fighting in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region
Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu inspected the headquarters of Russian forces fighting in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region on Friday, Russian news agencies reported, citing the defense ministry.
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Read more:
Ukrainian businesses venture outside the country for growth as war hits home
Explosions, but no reported casualties after air raid alerts throughout Ukraine
Russia strikes Zelenskyy’s hometown, woman badly wounded: Ukraine