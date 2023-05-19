Theme
Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a press conference in Helsinki, Finland May 3, 2023. (Reuters)
Ukraine’s Zelenskyy to attend G7 Hiroshima summit in person: EU source

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will travel to Hiroshima, Japan, on Sunday to join the Group of Seven (G7) leaders summit in person, a European Union source told Reuters.

The person declined to be identified because the plan was not public.

