Rescuers and policemen work at the scene of a traffic accident at Youxi county of Sanming, southeast China's Fujian province. (Reuters)
Vehicle plunges off cliff in China, 11 killed

AFP, Beijing
A vehicle in southern China careened off a cliff on Friday, killing 11 passengers, state media reported.

The accident occurred at around 6:30 am (2230 GMT Thursday) in Guangxi province when the vehicle carrying 14 people fell into a pool of water, according to CCTV.

A preliminary confirmation showed that apart from three survivors, the remaining 11 people on board were killed in the crash.

“On-site rescue efforts and an investigation into the accident are ongoing,” according to the report.

Initial findings on a possible cause were not yet published.

The location of the crash was in a hilly region near China’s border with Vietnam.

Road accidents are common in China due to a lack of strict safety controls.

In January, 19 people died and 20 were injured in a road traffic accident in the country’s eastern Jiangxi province.

Tesla to assist China probe into fatal crash that killed two, injured three

