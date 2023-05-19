Vehicle plunges off cliff in China, 11 killed

A vehicle in southern China careened off a cliff on Friday, killing 11 passengers, state media reported.
The accident occurred at around 6:30 am (2230 GMT Thursday) in Guangxi province when the vehicle carrying 14 people fell into a pool of water, according to CCTV.
A preliminary confirmation showed that apart from three survivors, the remaining 11 people on board were killed in the crash.
“On-site rescue efforts and an investigation into the accident are ongoing,” according to the report.
Initial findings on a possible cause were not yet published.
The location of the crash was in a hilly region near China’s border with Vietnam.
Road accidents are common in China due to a lack of strict safety controls.
In January, 19 people died and 20 were injured in a road traffic accident in the country’s eastern Jiangxi province.
