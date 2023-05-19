Zelenskyy will meet Biden at G7: Ukrainian chief of staff

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will meet with US President Joe Biden “in the coming days” at the G7 meeting in Hiroshima, his chief of staff said on television.

The two leaders will discuss a series of topics including the international fighter jet coalition, thanks to which “Ukraine will very soon have everything it needs to protect our skies, our cities and our citizens,” Yermak said.

Yermak confirmed that Zelenskyy, who on Friday addressed the Arab League Summit in Saudi Arabia, would go to Japan for the G7.

The international meetings come as Ukrainian troops ready a long-awaited spring counteroffensive.

Biden told G7 leaders that Washington will support providing advanced warplanes including F-16s to Ukraine and will back efforts to train Kyiv’s pilots, a senior White House official said Friday.

Zelenskyy hailed the move on Twitter as a “historic decision.”

He said that he looked forward to “discussing the practical implementation” of the plan in Hiroshima.

