Another major earthquake strikes near New Caledonia

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia on Saturday, the authorities said, with no danger of a tsunami.
The United States Geological Survey (USGS) which reported several aftershocks around the region after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake said the quake hit at a depth of about 36 km (22.37 miles).
For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.
Following the quake, Australia’s meteorology bureau said there was no tsunami threat to mainland Australia, islands and territories.
On Friday, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake triggered the risk of tsunami waves across the South Pacific which later passed.
Read more:
Major 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledonia, triggering tsunami warning
Indonesia hit by 7.6 magnitude quake, tsunami warning lifted
-
Turkey Red Crescent head resigns following controversy over earthquake tentsThe head of the Turkish Red Crescent resigned on Friday, the relief association said, three months after controversy emerged over the selling of tents ... Middle East
-
There is no place like a paper home in post-earthquake Turkey and SyriaShigeru Ban is an architect who has gained worldwide recognition for his innovative approach to designing temporary housing for disaster victims. His ... Opinion
-
Major 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledonia, triggering tsunami warningA major 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Friday in the Pacific Ocean southeast of New Caledonia, triggering a tsunami warning, the US Geological ... World News