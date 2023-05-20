Another major earthquake strikes near New Caledonia

An earthquake of magnitude 7.1 struck southeast of the Loyalty Islands in the French territory of New Caledonia on Saturday, the authorities said, with no danger of a tsunami.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) which reported several aftershocks around the region after the 7.1 magnitude earthquake said the quake hit at a depth of about 36 km (22.37 miles).

Advertisement

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Following the quake, Australia’s meteorology bureau said there was no tsunami threat to mainland Australia, islands and territories.

On Friday, a 7.7 magnitude earthquake triggered the risk of tsunami waves across the South Pacific which later passed.

Read more:

Major 7.7 magnitude earthquake strikes near New Caledonia, triggering tsunami warning

Indonesia hit by 7.6 magnitude quake, tsunami warning lifted