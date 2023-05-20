Theme
TOPSHOT - Ukrainian soldiers unload weapons from the trunk of an old car, northeast of Kyiv on March 3, 2022. A Ukrainian negotiator headed for ceasefire talks with Russia said on March 3, 2022, that his objective was securing humanitarian corridors, as Russian troops advance one week into their invasion of the Ukraine. (Photo by Aris Messinis / AFP)
Ukrainian soldiers unload weapons from the trunk of an old car, northeast of Kyiv on March 3, 2022. A Ukrainian negotiator headed for ceasefire talks with Russia said on March 3, 2022, that his objective was securing humanitarian corridors, as Russian troops advance one week into their invasion of the Ukraine. ( AFP)

Biden to announce $375 mln military aid package for Ukraine including ammunition: US

Reuters
US President Joe Biden will announce a $375 million military aid package for Ukraine while in Hiroshima, Japan, where he is attending the 2023 G7 Summit of world leaders, a US official said on Friday.

The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the package will include artillery, ammunition and HIMARS rocket launchers.

