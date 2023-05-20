Biden to announce $375 mln military aid package for Ukraine including ammunition: US
US President Joe Biden will announce a $375 million military aid package for Ukraine while in Hiroshima, Japan, where he is attending the 2023 G7 Summit of world leaders, a US official said on Friday.
The official, speaking on condition of anonymity, said the package will include artillery, ammunition and HIMARS rocket launchers.
