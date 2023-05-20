Debris falling on Kyiv, building on fire after renewed Russia attacks

Kyiv came under renewed Russian air attack overnight, with authorities early Saturday reporting falling debris in three districts of the Ukrainian capital and a fire on the roof of a residential building.

“Fire on the roof of a nine-storey building in one of the residential complexes of Dniprovskyi district,” Kyiv mayor Vitali Klitschko wrote on Telegram, adding there was no immediate information about possible victims.

The blaze was caused by “falling debris”, the head of the civil and military administration of Kyiv, Serhiy Popko said. “Stay in shelters until the all-clear!”

Other debris fell on several streets in Darnytskyi and Solomyanskyi districts, Popko said, adding that information about the damage and possible casualties was being verified.

At 12:45 am Saturday (2145 GMT Friday), the Ukrainian army said drones were heading towards the Kyiv region.

Explosions were reported there by authorities and also in the city of Chernihiv, northeast of Kyiv.

The exiled council of Russian-occupied Mariupol also reported explosions in the city on the Sea of Azov.

Air defence systems were active in the Kyiv and Chernihiv regions, according to the Ukrainian military.

