Indian PM meets Ukraine’s Zelenskyy in Japan’s Hiroshima

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday for the first time since the start of Russia’s invasion, which New Delhi has pointedly resisted criticizing.



The leaders met in Hiroshima, on the sidelines of the G7 summit, where Zelenskyy arrived earlier Saturday for a surprise in-person appearance after winning US approval for Ukraine to obtain advanced fighter jets.



He quickly embarked on a whirlwind of diplomatic pitstops with leaders from the seven major developed democracies that make up the G7, as well as invited developing nations, including India.



A tweet on Modi’s official account showed him shaking hands with Zelenskyy, and the pair holding expanded discussions alongside officials from both countries.

PM @narendramodi held talks with President @ZelenskyyUa during the G-7 Summit in Hiroshima. pic.twitter.com/tEk3hWku7a — PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 20, 2023





The Ukrainian leader earlier held talks with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and Britain’s Rishi Sunak, who he also met earlier this month on a tour of European allies to drum up support for a planned spring offensive.



On his Telegram account, Zelenskyy said he had thanked Sunak “for the UK’s leadership in the international fighter jet coalition.”



