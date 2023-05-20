Theme
  • Light
  • Dark
Language
A Ukrainian service member walks near residential buildings damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in the front line town of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine April 21, 2023. REUTERS/Anna Kudriavtseva
A Ukrainian service member walks near residential buildings damaged by a Russian military strike, amid Russia’s attack on Ukraine, in the frontline town of Bakhmut, in Donetsk region, Ukraine, on April 21, 2023. (Reuters)
Russia Ukraine conflict

Ukraine denies Wagner captured Bakhmut, says situation is ‘critical’

Reuters
Published: Updated:
Enable Read mode
100% Font Size

Ukraine’s military denied on Saturday that Russia's Wagner private military unit had taken full control of the ruined eastern city of Bakhmut and said its troops were continuing to fight there.

“This is not true. Our units are fighting in Bakhmut,” military spokesperson Serhiy Cherevatyi told Reuters after the head of Russia’s Wagner mercenary group said his forces had taken full control of the city.

For all the latest headlines follow our Google News channel online or via the app.

Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Maliar said the situation in Bakhmut was critical, with the Ukrainian troops maintaining a defense in the southwestern part of the city.

“Heavy fighting in Bakhmut. The situation is critical,” she said on the Telegram messaging app. “As of now, our defenders control some industrial and infrastructure facilities in the area and the private sector.”

Read more:

Russia warns of ‘colossal risks’ if West supplies F-16 fighter jets to Ukraine

Advertisement

Five Belarusians killed while fighting alongside Ukraine’s forces in Bakhmut

US president Biden to discuss Ukraine with Brazil’s Lula, India’s Modi: White House

Get the latest stories from AlArabiya on Google News
Editor's Choice
Top Content Trending
Before you go
Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle Goldman Sachs global head of commodities research predicts new super cycle
Explore More
  • Enable Read mode
    100% Font Size