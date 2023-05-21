Theme
US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference following the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima on May 21, 2023. (Photo by Brendan SMIALOWSKI / AFP)
US President Joe Biden speaks during a press conference following the G7 Leaders' Summit in Hiroshima on May 21, 2023. (AFP)

Biden says ‘looking’ at invoking constitutional power to avoid US default

AFP
President Joe Biden on Sunday raised the prospect that he might invoke constitutional powers to prevent a damaging US default, as talks with Republican opposition leaders were locked in stalemate.

“I can’t guarantee that they wouldn’t force a default by doing something outrageous,” Biden said at a press conference at the G7 summit in Hiroshima. “I’m looking at the 14th amendment as to whether we have the... legal authority” to bypass Congress, he added, referring to a clause that states the validity of public debt “shall not be questioned.”

