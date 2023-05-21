German police say probing suspected poisoning of russian exiles
German police said Sunday that they had opened an inquiry into the possible poisoning of Russians in exile, after a journalist and an activist reported health problems following a meeting of dissidents in Berlin.
“An investigation has been opened. The probe is ongoing,” a spokesman for the Berlin police told AFP, confirming a report in the newspaper Die Welt.
