Waving flag of Germany and Russia.

German police say probing suspected poisoning of russian exiles

German police said Sunday that they had opened an inquiry into the possible poisoning of Russians in exile, after a journalist and an activist reported health problems following a meeting of dissidents in Berlin.

“An investigation has been opened. The probe is ongoing,” a spokesman for the Berlin police told AFP, confirming a report in the newspaper Die Welt.

